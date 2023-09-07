Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Carbonized 2-Pack with Ahsoka vs. HK-87

It looks like Hasbro is not done with the Black Series Carbonized line as Ahsoka is taking on HK-87 with this new exclusive 2-pack

This week's episode of Ashoka is pulling in a lot of eyes, making it one of the best Disney+ series to date. To top things off, Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized 2-pack Exclusive for Amazon. The set features Ahsoka Tano as she takes on one of the deadly new assassin droids from the new series, HK-87. Ahsoka is wearing her grey outfit but with a little more shine than previous releases and will also include her dual white lightsaber. Up next is HK-87, whose shimmering finish and fabric cape will have him the assassin droid Star Wars fans have been looking for. It has been a while since we have seen a new Carbonized set for Hasbro, and this comes in at $59.99. Ahsoka fans can bring home some Carbonized action in Fall 2023, and pre-orders are supposed to arrive at 1 PM on Amazon right here. Stay tuned for more The Black Series Ahsoka reveals from Hasbro throughout the series and May the Force be with you!

Carbonized Ahsoka vs. HK-87 2 Pack Exclusive Debuts

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO & HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID CARBONIZED 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale AHSOKA TANO & HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID figures."

"Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring a sleek metallic finish and premium detail with multiple points of articulation. Includes 2 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Ahsoka's Lightsabers. Available for pre-order 9/7 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon."

