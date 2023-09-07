Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: , ,

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Carbonized 2-Pack with Ahsoka vs. HK-87

It looks like Hasbro is not done with the Black Series Carbonized line as Ahsoka is taking on HK-87 with this new exclusive 2-pack

Published
by
|
Comments

This week's episode of Ashoka is pulling in a lot of eyes, making it one of the best Disney+ series to date. To top things off, Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized 2-pack Exclusive for Amazon. The set features Ahsoka Tano as she takes on one of the deadly new assassin droids from the new series, HK-87. Ahsoka is wearing her grey outfit but with a little more shine than previous releases and will also include her dual white lightsaber. Up next is HK-87, whose shimmering finish and fabric cape will have him the assassin droid Star Wars fans have been looking for. It has been a while since we have seen a new Carbonized set for Hasbro, and this comes in at $59.99. Ahsoka fans can bring home some Carbonized action in Fall 2023, and pre-orders are supposed to arrive at 1 PM on Amazon right here. Stay tuned for more The Black Series Ahsoka reveals from Hasbro throughout the series and May the Force be with you!

Carbonized Ahsoka vs. HK-87 2 Pack Exclusive Debuts

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO & HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID CARBONIZED 2-PACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale AHSOKA TANO & HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID figures."

"Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring a sleek metallic finish and premium detail with multiple points of articulation. Includes 2 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Ahsoka's Lightsabers. Available for pre-order 9/7 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.