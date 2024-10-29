Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Legend) TVC Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro's Obi-Wan Kenobi figure returns to the Vintage Collection, inspired by Disney+ series.

Features include a fabric robe, blue lightsaber, and removable goggles for a Jedi Legend look.

Set to release in June 2025, pre-orders are now live on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99.

Perfect for Star Wars fans, this 3.75-inch collectible comes with premium details and design.

Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of The Vintage Collection figures, including the return to the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi. Return to the sandy planet of Tatooine with the once Jedi Master known as Obi-Wan Kenobi as he completes his training with Qui-Gon Jinn. After coming face to face with Darth Vader, Obi-Wan has accepted the fact that he did not fail his old apprentice. He must now seek out the secret of the Force on Tatooine while keeping an eye on the future savior of the galaxy, Luke Skywalker. This new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure is nuclei sculpted and features the Jedi Master in his white outfit with a fabric robe. He will also come with his blue lightsaber and lightsaber hilt, along with some removable goggles. This is a pretty sweet figure, and it captures the ongoing story of Obi-Wan before the events of A New Hope. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, and Jedi Legend Obi-Wan Kenobi is set for a June 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Legend)

"HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Summer 2025. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Based on Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jedi Legend) from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Available for pre-order on October 28 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and all fans beginning at 2PM EST, including participating retailers.

