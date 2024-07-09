Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Spooky New Star Wars Halloween 2-Pack Figure Set

New Halloween Edition figures are coming soon from Hasbro as the world of Star Wars gets a spooky makeover for Fall 2024

It is only July, but Hasbro is getting ready for the arrival of ghouls, monsters, and witches with a new Halloween collectible. For the last few years, Hasbro has been bringing seasonal treats to the Star Wars: The Black Series line. This includes some themed action figures, giving gems spooky and fun repaints, and designs throughout the galaxy. It looks like a new 2-Pack is arriving in Fall 2024 with the Halloween Editions of Cad Bane and the Grand Inquisitor. Not only does this set get some new spooky packaging, but The Grand Inquisitor from Obi-Wan Kenobi embraces the darkness and becomes a vampire.

On the other side, Cad Bane from The Book of Boba Fett is back but has a new Frankenstein paint-deco adding a new haunted designs to this bounty hunter (no hat included). Some spooky Star Wars accessories and pets are also included like a ghoul Babu Frik and a vampiric Mynock. We can imagine more Halloween Edition Star Wars figures will arrive and will be retailer-specific exclusives with this 2-Pack arriving on Amazon. Stay tuned for more Halloween reveals, along with pre-orders and pricing.

Star Wars: Inquisitor & Duros Bounty Hunter (Halloween Edition)

"The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you!"

HALLOWEEN 2-PACK: Celebrate the season with specially designed Star Wars figures from The Black Series!

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Fans and collectors can display these 6 inch action figures (15 cm) — featuring premium deco and design, as well as multiple articulation points — in their collections

ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This 2-pack comes with 6 accessories

WINDOW BOX PACKAGING: Display fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring special spooky character art

