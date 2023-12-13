Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: attack of the clones, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: AOTC C-3PO and Super Battle Droid 2-Pack

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil new Star Wars figures including a Black Series Super Battle Droid & C-3PO 2-Pack

Die Jedi Dogs! Hasbro is returning to the Separatist Droid Factory on Geonosis with a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series. C-3PO finds himself in a very interesting situation as he finds his head on a battle droid as the Clone Wars begins. This special 2-Pack also comes with a Super Battle Droid that features an updated weathered deco. Both figures are nicely detailed, but it is interesting to only see that Hasbro has only included a C-3PO head and not a secondary standard Battle Droid head. That alone would have turned this set into a Star Wars army builder dream, giving them two deadly additions to their growing Separatist Army. However, if you need some Attack of the Clones love, then this set is perfect, and that Super Battle Droid is nice! The Star Wars: Black Series C-3PO and Super Battle Droid 2-Pack is priced at $49.99. The set will be released exclusively through Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2024 release date.

The Battle of Geonosis Awaits with New Hasbro 2-Pack

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES C-3PO (B1 BATTLE DROID BODY) & SUPER BATTLE DROID – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES C-3PO (B1 BATTLE DROID BODY) & SUPER BATTLE DROID figure pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES."

"When C-3PO loses his head in a Separatist droid factory, it's replaced with a battle droid's – leading to confusion in the colosseum during the Battle of Geonosis. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/13 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse."

