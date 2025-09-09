Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro, marvel

Hasbro Unveils The Fantastic Four: First Steps Titan Hero Galactus

Coming to life from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Hasbro is giving Galactus his own action figure from the Titan Hero Series

Article Summary Hasbro debuts a 13.8-inch Titan Hero Galactus from The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie

Galactus features comic-inspired design, bold colors, and 11 points of articulation for dynamic play

Collectors and fans can pre-order this kid-friendly Galactus figure for $21.99, shipping October 2025

Ideal for Fantastic Four collections, this figure brings Marvel’s cosmic Devourer to life in epic scale

Galactus first appeared in Fantastic Four #48 (1965), created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as the god‑like Devourer of Worlds. This cosmic force is driven by insatiable hunger, and with the help of his herald, the Silver Surfer, they seek new worlds to devour. Over six decades, Galactus has remained Marvel's most iconic cosmic threat, less a villain, more a primordial force balancing the universe's life and entropy. His presence was finally showcased in glorious comic-book fashion on the big screen with The Fantastic Four: First Steps for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Galactus is portrayed by Ralph Ineson and is nicely inspired by his Silver Age Marvel Comics design with a practical purple-and-blue plated costume and imposing presence. Hasbro is now bringing its might to the kid-friendly Marvel Titan Hero series, standing 13.8" tall and having 11 points of articulation. A Marvel Legends figure for this version of the Devourer has yet to be created, so this one might have to do for your MCU The Fantastic Four: First Steps collection. Galactus is set to arrive in October 2025, and pre-orders are live at $21.99.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Titan Hero Galactus Action Figure

"Consumer of worlds and destroyer of planets, Galactus roams the cosmos with one goal in mind. Imagine fantastic, world-threatening Super Hero action and adventure with the Marvel Titan Heroes The Fantastic Four: First Steps Galactus toy! Featuring entertainment-inspired design and deco, as well as 11 points of articulation, this large-scale Galactus figure stands 13.8 inches tall (35 cm), making it the perfect size for big fun, like imagining super-strong battles and planet-destroying adventures."

"Look for more Fantastic Four toys to build an awesome collection or give as gifts for kids, including action figures, playsets, vehicles, and roleplay items for boys and girls! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Product Features

13.80 inches (35.05cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Part of the Titan Hero series

Fully articulated

Detailed sculpting

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!