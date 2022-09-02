Hasbro Unveils Walmart Exclusive Star Wars Andor Black Series Figures

New Star Wars adventures await us as the new series Andor kicks off later this month. Preceding the events of Rogue One, fans will get to see the rise of the Rebellion and the story of Cassian Andor. It is going to be a blast seeing the rise of the Empire as well as the return to the Dark Times in the Star Wars universe. Hasbro is already ready for the event as they have unveiled two new Walmart Exclusive figures. These Star Wars: The Black Series figures will release during another Walmart Con on October 6, 2022. The exclusive figures will consist of a new Cassian Andor as he wears his new Aldani Mission outfit. On top of that, a Dark Times Imperial Officer makes his debut in a new slick Imperial outfit. Both figures will be priced at the new retailer's exclusives price tag of $27.99. Walmart Con kicks off Oct 6, 2022, right here, so set those calenders, and Andor premieres September 21, 2022.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR (ALDHANI MISSION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale CASSIAN ANDOR (ALDHANI MISSION) figure, inspired by the character's appearance on Aldhani in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series.This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart, and part of Walmart's Collector Con."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL OFFICER (DARK TIMES) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale IMPERIAL OFFICER (DARK TIMES) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart, and part of Walmart's Collector Con."