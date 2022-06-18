He-Man and Battle Cat Classic Deluxe Statue Revealed by Tweeterhead

The Power of Grayskull gets to come home as Tweeterhead unveils their newest Masters of the Universe statue. The iconic duo of He-Man and Battle Cat arrives with a highly detailed and beautifully crafted 1:6 scale statue. He-Man and Battle Cat measure 23.25" tall, 16.75" wide, and 25.75" long, with the two displayed in action. Eternia is safer than ever with these two on the field and with Battle Cat lunging into battle showing impressive color and armored design. Customizing options are offered with swappable chest pieces, battle axe, and battle sword for He-Man. This is one statue that collectors will definitely want in their collection, and it will easily be a highlight of any collection. Masters of the Universe fans will only be able to find this statue exclusively with Sideshow Collectibles. The He-Man and Battle Cat Classic Deluxe Marquette Statue from Tweeterhead are priced at $999. The statue is expected to ship between April – June 2023, and pre-orders are live right here along with payment plans.

"By the Power of Grayskull! I HAVE THE POWER!" Are you ready for fabulous secret powers to be revealed? Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the He-Man and Battle Cat Classic Deluxe Maquette, the most heroic addition to your Masters of the Universe collectibles. Representing the epic transformation of Prince Adam and his fearful feline Cringer, this deluxe maquette celebrates the characters' original two-dimensional appearances with an in-depth three-dimensional update."

"The dynamic He-Man and Battle Cat Classic Deluxe Maquette measures 23.25" tall, 16.75" wide, and 25.75" long as Eternia's greatest warrior and his valiant mount charge into battle. He-Man raises his sword and shield in defense of Castle Grayskull as Battle Cat leaps across the jaw-like drawbridge of the mystical keep. This maquette also includes a swap-out hand for He-Man to wield his battle axe weapon, and a sheathed sword for the warrior's back. With so many display options in your arsenal, they'll be calling you Man-At-Arms!"