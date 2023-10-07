Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

He-Man Dons His Battle Armor with New MOTU: Revolution Masterverse

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

He-Man has the power and a new action figure as Mattel debuts some brand new additions to the Masters of the Universe Masterverse line. This new release comes to life from the Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revolution. He-Man is donning his iconic Battle Armor once again and in 7" scale glory. In the past, the new Battle Armor designs were made for Mattel to dish out new variations of He-Ma. However, in the MOTU Universe, his battle armor is designed to give him some enhanced protection for battle. It is made of strong and durable materials that can withstand powerful attacks and weapons, making it a force of destruction against Skeletor. The new Masterverse figures packs in the realistic detail, swappable hands, an axe, and armor with a swappable battle damaged chest piece. Relive a classic MOTU design in 2023 for $23.99 with the Revelation Masterverse Battle Armor He-Man. He is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Battle Armor He-Man

This Masterverse deluxe action figure of He-Man in Battle Armor, is designed at 7-inch tall scale with details authentic to Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

With the high level of detail collectors have come to expect, this 7-inch scale figure has 30 points of articulation and comes with removable battle armor with a swappable plate, an extra set of swappable hands and a battle axe.

The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia and Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

This He-Man in Battle Armor figure makes a great toy for collectors and fans 6 years and older, who will appreciate the preservation of MOTU traditions combined with modernized design elements.

This fierce-looking He-Man figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary.

