Help the Sick Triceratops In Jurassic Park with LEGO's Next Dino Set Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park with LEGO as they return collectors to the original park once again in brick form

The first dinosaur we were introduced to in Jurassic Park was the sick Triceratops during the park tour. This scene is legendary, and now fans can recreate it with the help of LEGO and their new anniversary sets. A whole slew of scenes has been faithfully recreated by LEGO, including one titled Triceratops Research. Ellie Staller and Ian Malcolm are together again and looking to discover what is making this dinosaur sick. Both Jurassic Park characters get their own minifigures as well as a Triceratops figure and a Park Ford Exploring. Master builders will even be able to search through brick built dino droppings to locate the toxic berries. This 281 piece set is priced at $49.99, set for a June 2023 release, and can be found here.

Dinosaurs Eat Man. Woman Inherits The Earth – Jurassic Park

"Kids who are into dinosaurs and cool cars will love this collectible LEGO® Jurassic World Triceratops Research (76959) playset. An awesome gift toy for ages 8 and up, it features an authentically detailed Jurassic Park Ford Explorer with an onboard navigation system element to track dinosaurs and space for the 2 minifigures – Dr. Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. The set also includes a posable Triceratops, buildable pile of dinosaur poop with a toxic berry element inside and a shovel accessory, so children can play out the famous Jurassic Park scene that inspired the set."

Playset for children who love dinosaurs and toy vehicles – Play out a memorable Jurassic Park scene with this Triceratops Research (76959) set, featuring a buildable Ford Explorer and dinosaur poop

Toy dinosaur and 2 minifigures – A posable Triceratops figure, plus Ian Malcolm and Dr. Ellie Sattler with a shovel element to scoop the hidden toxic berry element from the buildable dinosaur poop

Ford Explorer – The toy vehicle is packed with authentic details of the off-roader in Jurassic Park and has space inside for both minifigures and an onboard navigation system element

Gift idea for ages 8 and up – Give this collectible 281-piece Jurassic Park building set as a fun birthday present or holiday gift for kids to build and play with solo or enjoy with friends

Portable play – The buildable Ford Explorer measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 6.5 in. (16 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide. The set will fit in a kid's backpack, so they can play on the go