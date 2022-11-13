Here Are Some of the Best Star Wars Gifts from Around the Galaxy

It has been an absolutely fantastic year to be a Star Wars fan, with plenty of new Disney+ series to keep fans involved. Series like Andor and Tales of the Jedi have been especially fantastic, and fans can not get enough. The holidays are right around the corner, and that means gifting season is upon us, and it can be tricking buying for that Star Wars loved one. Hell, even if you are just looking to treat yourself this winter, then we have rounded up some of the best collectibles from across the galaxy. From games, droids, figures, and even lightsabers, we have picked some items that will be the perfect gift to pick up this year, and The Black Series kicks it all off first.

1. Star Wars: The Black Series

Whether you're on a budget or not, the Star Wars: The Black Series line is perfect for any old and new collector. They are packed with detail, and there are plenty of new waves for fans from new series like Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi to fit many fans' needs. As for some specific picks, the Deluxe Dark Trooper figure gives fans a deadly army-builder packed with beauty and power all in one. The Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Inquisitors are twisted warriors that connect plenty of stories from across the galaxy, and I doubt we will see the last of them. Lastly, Andor has taken the world by storm; bringing home one of his various figure designs will be perfect for your favorite collector. All of these Star Wars heroes and villains and more can be found right here, with prices between $19.99 and $29.99.

2. Pictionary Air Star Wars Edition

For Star Wars fans who want more of an experience over an object, then look no further, as Star Wars Pictionary is here to help. This classic family drawing game gains the power of the Force with a delightful new intergalactic twist. Team up with some of your favorite droids from across the galaxy, like R2-D2, BB-8, and their friends, as you draw the galaxy. All content from the saga and more is packed in this fun and wild Star Wars game from Mattel that will make snow days even better. This bad boy can be found right here and in stores now for $26.99.

3. Obi-Wan Kenobi L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a fantastic Disney+ series that gave prequel fans some conclusions after Revenge of the Sith. While we all thought Luke Skywalker was going to be involved, it was Princess Leia who stole the show. On top of that, her companion droid Lola found a new place in fans' hearts, and Hasbro brought her to life. That is right, for that Star Wars Droid fan in your life, the Animatronic Lola is the perfect companion for any space adventure or collection. She features multiple versions of displayability, plenty of interactive features with voice and touch, and tons of sound effects to bring her to life. This little cutie is priced at $89.99 and can be found in-store as well as online right here.

4. The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsabers

You can not have a Star Wars gift guide without some sort of lightsaber, and we have picked three! The force will be strong with you this holiday season as these delightful Force FX replica sabers are the ultimate gift. Two replicas come from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi with Kenobi and Darth Vader receiving updated and remarkable blades. On the other hand, we return to The Mandalorian as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is ready to slice and dice some Dark Troopers with the return of his green lightsabers. Star Wars fans are wielding the legacy of the Jedi and the Sith with these bad boys with lights, sounds, effects, and remarkable detail. The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX is roughly $279.99, and these and more can be found right here.