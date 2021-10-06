Here is Your Round-Up For Mezco Toyz MezCon Fall Edition 2021 Reveals

Mezco Toyz hosted their newest virtual convention again with MezCon 2021 – Fall Edition as they will be attending NYCC this year. The online event was filled with fun games, reveals, and even had an exclusive One:12 Collective figure with Captain Nemo from 20,000 League Under the Sea. The reveals wearisome of the best part of this convention as it showcases new products for a variety of Mezco's iconic lines with MDS, 5 Points, and the beloved One:12 Collective. Starting things off first is the lesser of the reveals starting with the Mezco Designer Series Roto Plush Pennywise from the 1990 version of Stephen King's IT. This deadly clown's retro look returns with a. Fusion of fabric and plastic parts, making this a necessary addition to any Pennywise or horror collection.

Speaking of retro, Mezco's 5 Points collection got not one but two new collectibles showcasing simple articulation but loaded with detail. Starting this series off is Godzilla from the 1971 film Godzilla vs. Hedorah as a new deluxe figure set is on the way. Plenty of these 5 Points Godzilla sets have released and are pretty popular as it brings to life some legendary kaiju from the franchise. Things then get spooky as Mezco's Monsters join the 5 Points line with a massive set of figures with their own version of iconic movie monsters with Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein's Monster, Wolfman, and The Mummy. To make this line even better, each figure will feature its own set of accessories and will include an amazing 18" tall playset.

The biggest reveals of the MezCon 2021 – Fall Edition was of course the announcement of upcoming One:12 Collective figures. Kicking off this set of reveals is Batman who is getting a new special edition two-pack set featuring Two-Face. This Brave and the Bold set captures classic DC Comic styles of Batman and Harvey Dent with colors and costumes that just pop. Up next is the arrival of a long-awaited Marvel Comics villain with Dr. Doom who is perfect for the upcoming Fantastic Four wave of figures. This powerful being is ready to silence the Fantastic Four once and for all and will look good while doing it. Last but not least, one of the biggest reveals to come out of MezCon 2021 – Fall Edition is the announcement of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. That is right a special 5-pack set of the original Power Rangers with Red, Blue, Yellow, Black, and Pink will be coming to the One:12 line. They will join the Green Ranger, who already got a reveal at the last MezCon, and this set will be a powerful set of figures for any collector. No release dates are known for any of these figures, so stay tuned for more details as they surface and check out all of the upcoming Mezco collectibles here.