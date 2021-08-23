High Flying Action Arrives With LEGO's Newest City Stuntz Set

LEGO has unveiled their newest addition to their massive LEGO City building sets with the debut of Stuntz. Bring home some shrills and thrills as you're the builder behind the new Stunt Show Arena playlet. The Stuntz team is loaded with some sweet building vehicles with two monster trucks, a motorcycle, two crucible cars, and six mini-figures. The set will feature ramps, a camera crew, and even a ring of fire to capture some explosive action. This is just the beginning of the LEGO Stuntz Universe, so be sure to keep your eyes peels for more sets on the way. This will allow of set sot be combined for bigger and crazier events that will really make the crowd go wild. The LEGO City Stunt Show Arena is priced at $99.99 and seems to be the biggest of the upcoming Stuntz sets. The show is set to go on up for pre-order on October 1, 2021, right here, and stay tuned for more Stuntz action that's on the way.

"The City Stunt Show Arena (60295) playset comes with a flywheel-powered motorcycle and props for spectacular stunt action. Kids can launch the toy stunt bike through a ring of fire, perform backflips and stunts with 2 cool monster trucks and easily reconfigure the stunt modules for different performances. It comes with 6 mini-figures, including 3 LEGO City TV characters. The Stunt Show Arena set includes a printed building guide and Instructions PLUS. Part of the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets, this interactive guide with zoom and rotate viewing tools really does make LEGO building child's play."

"LEGO City Stuntz sets put kids at the heart of the action, with flywheel-powered bikes, cool vehicles, realistic structures, and fun characters that inspire imaginative role play. Combine sets from the action-packed City Stuntz universe for even more fun and excitement!"

Set the scene for action-packed play with this LEGO® City Stunt Show Arena (60295) toy playset – packed with exciting props and challenges for cool competitions and crowd-thrilling performances.

What's in the box? All kids need to build 2 monster trucks, 2 cars with collapsible roofs, a ring of fire, launch ramps, flywheel-powered stunt bike, hotdog stand, podium, 6 mini-figures and more.

Kids stage awesome displays and competitions featuring a flywheel-powered stunt bike and 2 car-crushing monster trucks. Combine this set with others from the City Stuntz range for even more fun!

An impressive birthday or any-other-day gift for kids and stunt fans aged 6 and up.

When built, the monster truck measures over 4 in. (11 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide.