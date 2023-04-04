Hit 1988 Manga Cyber Blue Comes To Life with Storm Collectibles Storm Collectibles has unveiled a brand new and exclusive 1/12 sale figure with BBTS as the hit manga Cyber Blue comes to life

Cyber Blue is a classic Shonen Jump manga that was released back in 1988 by BOB and Ryuichi Mitsui. The book featured the artwork by Tetsuo Hara, who was ending his run on the other popular manga, Fist of the North Star. Storm Collectibles has revealed that they will be releasing an exclusive 1/12 scale figure of Cyber Blue with Big Bad Toy Store. Blue is back and ready to take on the world and has some impressive accessories to help. The Cyber Blue story took place in 2035, following Blue, who has been tricked by the police into committing murder. This resulted in his death, but he was revived as a cyborg, and he wants revenge and to clean up the streets. Blue will come with two swappable heads, as well a shirtless upper body as well as a blade hand, a machine gun, and pistol. If you love anime, then this Cyber Blue Storm Collectibles release is exactly what collectors need, and Blue is priced at $109.99. He is a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive and can be found here with a Q4 2023 release.

Return to 1988 with Cyber Blue and Storm Collectibles

"New Storm Collectibles Sold Exclusively in the USA by BBTS! – BLUE, the main character of the strongest SF violence action manga, "CYBER Blue," drawn by Tetsuo Hara, known for "Fist of the North Star" and "Keiji of Flowers -Beyond the Clouds-", comes into collectible action figure form. This action figure allows you to recreate the action from the series with its abundant movable joints, replacement parts for a shirtless look, and various accessories. The "Auto Multi-Round Magnum Machine Gun Salamander" is also included!"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

From Cyber Blue

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Blue figure

2 Head sculpts

6 Pairs of hands

Interchangeable upper nude torso

Machine Gun

Pistol

Blade hand