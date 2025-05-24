Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

Hiya Debuts The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived 1/18 CRM Soldier

Hiya Toys unveils their latest 1/18 scale The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived figure with the deadly CRM Soldier

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new 1/18 scale CRM Soldier figure from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series.

The CRM Soldier features black tactical armor, helmet, and detailed weapon accessories true to the show.

Accessories include a rifle with bayonet, tactical pistol, kill stick, swappable hands, and a display base.

Priced at $24.99, this collectible will join Rick Grimes and Michonne figures in Q5 2025 preorders.

The Walking Dead CRM (Civic Republic Military) is one of the most powerful factions inside the Walking Dead universe. Introduced subtly in AMC's The Walking Dead, it would then be expanded upon in World Beyond and The Ones Who Live. The CRM operates with advanced technology, black-suited soldiers, and a brutal philosophy of survival. The organization's mission is to preserve civilization at any cost, often through morally questionable means like wiping out entire communities deemed unworthy. Collectors can now start to build up their very own Civic Republic Military collection as Hiya Toys unveils their latest 1/18 scale release.

Coming from The Ones Who Live, a new figure is ready for world domination, featuring full black suited armor. As for accessories, the CRM Soldier will have a rifle with a customized bayonet, a tactical pistol, and a kill stick. Hiya Toys has also included swappable hands and a themed display base with 1 of 4 designs to get. This release will join the 1/18 Rick Grimes and Michonne releases quite nicely, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but will be $24.99 with a Q5 2025 release.

Hiya Toys – The Walking Dead The Ones Who Lived CRM Soldier

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived CRM SOLDIER 1/18 scale action figure Joins HIYA TOYS EXQUISITE MINI Series! As the iron fist of the Citizens Republic Military (CRM), CRM Soldiers are ruthless enforcers of the new world order. Clad in tactical armor and wield advanced weaponry, their arrival shapes the fate for those struggling to survive. In the chaos of the apocalypse, are they guardians of hope or harbingers of doom?"

"This brand new EXQUISITE MINI Series CRM Soldier action figure stands 10.5CM tall, faithfully replicating his appearance and dressed in his iconic black combat armor and a helmet to endure battles. In terms of accesories, CRM Soldier comes with iconic signature CRM rifle—equipped with customized bayonet for close range combat and walker extermination, a tactical pistol, a kill stick and more, all faithfully recreated even in the 1/18 scale."

