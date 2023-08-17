Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, Leatherface, texas chainsaw massacre

Hiya Toys Debuts New 1/12 Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 Figure

Hiya Toys is back with a new 1/12 scale figure as the horrors of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre come to life in bloody detail

It has only been quite recently that Hiya Toys has dived into the realm of 1/12 scale action figures. We have seen Judge Dredd, RoboCop, and John Rambo have entered this line with some power, and a new arrival is here. Coming from the horror of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hiya Toys has released the Leatherface. Releasing as part of their 1/12 Exquisite Super Series, this killer comes to life from the 2022 film set 48 years after the original. Standing 6" tall, Leatherface will have 19 points of articulation, fabric apron, and plenty of accessories. From swappable hands, weapons, severed heads, and even blood effects, this slasher is ready for a rematch. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is priced at $89.99, is set for a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 Arrives at Hiya Toys

"This brand new 1/12 scale Leatherface action figure is based on the iconic look from "Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022" and stands at 160mm tall with 19 points of articulation. Featuring an all-new highly poseable body, the figure authentically recreates Leatherface's rotund physique, disheveled shoulder-length hair, and the disturbingly accurate facial skin mask. Hidden joints are cleverly integrated into the neck and torso, while numerous articulation points throughout the body allow to recreate various poses from the movie. The shirt, pants, and apron are crafted from real fabric for added realism."

"The head sculpt captures Leatherface's facial features, and comes with three iconic weapons – chainsaw, cleaver, and hammer – along with three blood splatter effects. Both the figure and accessories are meticulously painted with bloodstains, recreating Leatherface's terrifying appearance after he transforms into a murderous maniac. And, of course, the figure includes the unforgettable final scene accessory – a replaceable head of one of the main characters, Mellody, severed by Leatherface – and additional six interchangeable hands, allowing fans to recreate the movie's most memorable moments."

