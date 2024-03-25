Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: daredevil, Diamond Select Toys, marvel

Daredevil Gets Animated with New Limited Diamond Select Toys Statue

Diamond Select Toys are back with some brand new releases as they step into the massive world of Marvel Comics once again

Article Summary New Daredevil limited edition statue from Diamond Select Toys.

Inspired by '90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series crossover.

1/7 scale with cel-shading, limited to 2000 pieces at $90 each.

Pre-orders available online and at local comic book stores.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series was a beloved staple of 90s television, captivating Marvel fans with its thrilling adventures and rich storytelling. One memorable crossover episode featured the iconic Marvel Comics character Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock. In Season 3, the episode The Man Without Fear made its debut which showcased a team-up between Spider-Man and the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. To clear Peter Parker's name, these heroes must team up to take down Kingpin and bring him to justice. Diamond Select Toys. and capturing this legendary red-suited hero with a new Spider-Man: The Animated Series statue.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is back and getting animated once again with this limited edition statue that will be perfect for new and old Daredevil fans. This 1/7 scale statue features Daredevil right from the hit animated series featuring cel-shading elements. He is depicted on a themed base along with his slick technique featuring his signature billy club. Limited to only 2,000 pieces, Marvel fans will get to bring home The Man Without Fear for $90, which is set for a Q4 2024 release. Pre-orders will be found online and at their Local Comic Book Store now. Be on the lookout for other 90s Marvel animated statues with the X-Men, Venom, and so much more.

Marvel Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Daredevil Bust



"A Diamond Select Toys release! The Man Without Fear gets animated! Based on his appearance in the classic 1990s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, this 1/7 scale bust of Daredevil features cartoon-accurate paint applications, and appears to be spinning his billy club in one hand! Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Riley!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!