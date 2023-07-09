Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: 2000 A.D., hiya toys, judge dredd

Hiya Toys Debuts New Judge Dredd 1/12 Figure with Judge Death

The world of Judge Dredd continues to come to life from Hiya Toys and now in new 6” format as a new deadly Judge has arrived

Your 2000 A.D. collection is about to get a new 6" addition as Hiya Toys continues to expand their Judge Dredd collection. Judge Death has been resurrected once again, and he comes in at 6.5″ tall, with 18 points of articulation. Just like the rest of the Judge Dredd 6" line, these figures are highly detailed and packed with accessories to please all 2000 A.D. fans. Judge Death will feature a tailored fabric outfit and well as two interchangeable heads along with two swappable mouth parts (standard and screaming). For other accessories, Hiya Toys has included a variety of hands, a skull, a heart, ectoplasm, and an hourglass. The power of Death will come face to face with Judge Dredd for $89.99 and is set for a 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live, but all things Hiya Toys can be found right here.

Resurrect Judge Death with Hiya Toys Newest Release

"You cannot kill what doesss not live – but you can put it on your shelf! The undead superfiend will be the second in the new line of six-inch articulated figures based on the world of Judge Dredd, from the pages of the bestselling comic British comic, 2000 AD. Hailing from another dimension, Judge Death is the undead mass murderer who has declared that as crime is committed by the living then life itself is a crime! Judge Death and his fellow Dark Judges are Judge Dredd and Anderson's greatest nemeses, undead zombie Judges hellbent on extinguishing all life!"

"These hyper-detailed figures feature all-new accessories and materials, including interchangeable heads and hands, and fabric clothing. With 18 points of articulation, he comes with a host of extras, including 3 pairs of alternate hands, 2 alternate mouths, 1 alternate head, a sinister hourglass, a skull, a human heart, two dimension jump globes and a trail of ectoplasm from when Death is in his 'spirit' form."

