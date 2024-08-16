Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: jurassic park, RSVLTS

Hold Onto Your Butts, RSVLTS Returns to Jurassic Park with New Polos

It is time to turn back the clock and start running as RSVLTS has unveiled their new Jurassic Park Collection featuring new All-Day Polos

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a Jurassic Park collection featuring polos, crewnecks, hats, golf markers, and club covers.

The Grant polo lets you channel Dr. Alan Grant, perfect for golfing, digging up bones, or evading raptors.

Life Finds a Way polo is packed with Easter Eggs, including nods to Ray Arnold and iconic film moments.

This expansive collection, available in XS to 4XL, ensures your golf game is stylish and dino-inspired.

Hold onto your butts. RSVLTS has unleashed a Jurassic Park-themed Breakfast Balls collection that's bigger than a T-Rex's appetite! This isn't just a few dino-themed polos—it's a full-blown, Isla Nublar-style takeover. Featuring polos, a crewneck, hat, golf markers, and even club covers, this is one of the largest and most comprehensive collaborations to date. The collection is packed with designs that'll have you feeling like you're back in the park, maybe you're teeing off as Dr. Alan Grant himself.

The Grant

Become the one and only Dr. Alan Grant with this truly impressive Jurassic Park inspired All-Day Polo. Whether you are hitting the green, digging up bones, or running from Velociraptors, you will be a star.

Must Grow Faster

Take a walk through the park 65 million years ago with this beauty that is filled with foliage and Easter Eggs from the beloved 1993 film; just be careful of the West Indian Lilac.

T.Rax

Become King for a day on and off the course with this sleek All-Day Polo that is easy on the eyes but makes a statement with that iconic logo and RT-Rex footprints.

Life Finds a Way

Become the park with RSVLTS Life Finds a Way All-Day Polo that features plenty of Easter Eggs that you can surely take a bite out of, including Ray Arnold…

InGen 93' Retreat

Become a member of the InGen team with this sleek Quarter-Zip that will surely show people and dinosaurs that you mean business.

And don't worry, no chaotic Ian Malcolm philosophy is needed as these All-Day Polos are made with RSVLTS' signature soft, stretchy fabric. The hat, two new crewneck tees, golf markers, and club covers help round out this collection and ensure that every part of your game is touched by the dino magic of Jurassic Park. This entire collection is already live right on RSVLTS.com and is offered from XS to 4XL sizes, and all vary in price. Whether you're aiming for a hole-in-one or just trying to survive the back nine, this collection will have you looking sharp enough to impress even John Hammond. Spare no expense!

