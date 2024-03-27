Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, tmnt

Casey Jones Arrives in Eternia with Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new MOTU figures including more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles of Grayskull figures

Casey Jones is about to bring some street smarts to Eternia as the legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character has arrived at Mattel. That is right, the collaboration series Masters of the Universe: Turtles of Grayskull continues, and new figures are on the way. The TMNT ally Casey Jones is ready to get bulked up and join the Masters of the Universe with an impressive figure that is loaded with accessories. Casey might be in a new realm, but he was sure to stock on for any threats he came against, starting with an upgraded and forged golf bag. Mattel has given Casey plenty of weapons with a hockey stick, sword, staff, axe, hammer, and armor with a newly forged hockey mask, shin guard, and gauntlet. Whether they are taking on an Ooze-Corrupted He-Man or a Grayskull-infused Shredder, Casey Jones is ready to assist the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in saving the Masters of the Universe. Pre-orders for the latest Turtles of Grayskull figure are already live online for $19.99, with each arriving in June 2024.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Turtles of Grayskull Casey Jones

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Casey Jones figure

Hockey stick

Axe

Hammer

Sword

Staff

Gauntlet

Shin armor

Mask

Bag

