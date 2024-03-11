Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Playmates Reveals Retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack Set

Playmates is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles multi-pack featuring all four turtles

Article Summary Playmates releases Retro TMNT 4-Pack at Walmart Collector Con.

Original Series figures from 1987 with authentic weapons included.

Exclusive set priced at $39.99, dropping on 3/15 for pre-order.

Each 4" figure is fully poseable with 7 points of articulation.

Cowabunga Dudes! Playmates have landed at the newest Walmart Collector Con with a brand new rerelease. That is right, get ready to make some room for the return of some classic and retro releases as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back. Originally released back in 1987, TMNT fans have seen plenty of rereleases over the past few years showcasing these truly legendary figures. Well, collectors better brace themselves as a new Original Series 4-Pack is arriving at Walmart Collector Con this week. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1987 Original Series 4-Pack will feature the iconic TMNT figures you know and love all in one place.

Forget getting all single card figures when all four brothers are here with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. All four turtles will come with their original weapons and will come in a new window box featuring artwork from the hit TMNT cartoon. If you missed snagging up these figures during one of their previous releases, then be sure to grab the drop this week. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1987 Original Series 4-Pack is priced at $39.99 and is set for a 3/15 release exclusive on Walmart. Pre-orders will go live at 10 AM EST right on the Walmart Collector Con page.

Retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack Arrives for Walmart Con

"Catapulted from indie comic origins to super stardom by the original Murakami-Wolf-Swenson (MWS) animated series, TMNT ran on air for nearly a decade (1987-1996) and ranked #1 in ratings for an unprecedented five straight years! Featured in over 190 episodes, the fun-loving, shell-kicking teens are still recognized around the world and celebrated by fans with every bite of pizza! Now you can collect all four of the Original Series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this exclusive Figure 4-Pack! Figures stand 4" high and come with their signature weapons."

AUTHENTIC: The Turtles are authentically sculpted and decorated as they appeared in the hit 1980's animated TV show

FULLY POSEABLE: Each figure stands 4" high and has 7 points of articulation for battle-ready poses

ACCESSORIES: Set includes all of the Turtles and their signature weapons—Leo's Katana, Donnie's Bo Staff, Raphael's twin Sai and Mikey's Nunchaku

COLLECT THEM ALL: Collect all the TMNT action figures and accessories from Playmates Toys, your headquarters for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!