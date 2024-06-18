Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Review | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, marvel

Merc with a Metal Suit: Deadpool Becomes Iron Man with Hot Toys

Deadpool is almost ready for his third on-screen adventure and to help celebrate all things Wade, a new Hot Toys Showcase is here

Article Summary Hot Toys' Armorized Deadpool figure celebrates the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.

The 1/6 scale figure features die-cast Iron Man armor in Deadpool's signature colors.

Accessories include LEDs, guns, katanas, sais, and various swappable hands for poses.

Available at Sideshow Collectibles, it's a must-have for collectors and Deadpool fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally hitting the big screen on July 26, 2024, giving Marvel fans one more epic adventure. Just from the teaser trailers that we have seen, it looks like Deadpool has been recruited by the TVA. The Merc with a Mouth and the never-ending multiverse might not be the best idea, as who knows what trouble he will get in. As we celebrate all things Wade Wilson for the upcoming film, we were able to get our hands on an awe-inspiring 1/6 scale Hot Toys figure, thanks to Sideshow Collectibles. Hot Toys has entered the multiverse for this release as Armorized Deadpool is here, and he has donned his very own set of Iron Man Armor! This figure is a new and original take on the Merc with a Mouth, which carries its own weight and is a true work of beauty, art, tacos, and madness.

We have seen and handled quite a lot of 1/6 scale Hot Toys figures right here on Bleeding Cool, but they have all been non-original releases. From Spider-Man to The Bad Batch and much more, all of those releases had an on-screen counterpart to which to compare. However, Hot Toys has captured Deadpool here in a brand new and original way that makes this figure stand out compared to anything else. Coming in at roughly 12.8" tall, Wade Wilson has either stolen or was given his own set of Iron Man armor that is crafted in die-cast material and shows off Deadpool's signature colors. This figure carries some weight, too, and he has LEDs that allow his head, chest, and hands to light up. A tactical set of armor was featured here with attachable shoulder guns, a tactical backpack, and all the standard firepower one would think Wade would store on his own Iron Man/ War Machine suit.

This figure is just beautiful; it gives Marvel fans an original concept of an iconic character with tons of accessories to play with. Wade has a fully armored design and comes with futuristic-styled dual sais, dual katanas, dual pistols, and a knife. The swords and guns can be stored on his back, but the guns can even combine together to make a truly impressive blaster for the Merc. He also comes with a variety of swappable hands that capture some iconic Iron Man poses or are fully articulated to help capture that Deadpool humor. Articulation was great on Wade, he was articulated in all the right places with articulated armor pieces, hat allowed for more movement. One of my biggest issues was the chest cover can be removed, but it constantly falls off when posing, making it quite frustrating. On top of that, his sai holders are not molded in and are just held up by a strap, and they just kept sliding down. These are minor issues, and besides that, there is not much else with this release that I have a problem with, as it is still a massive, nicely sculpted figure that can enhance any Deadpool collection.

In the end, this is a figure that is something new and original, and it is a work of art that Hot Toys put a lot of work into. The figure even has more posing abilities when paired up with a Marvel Legends Deadpool, as it added a more Pacific Rim mech suit element to the display. This allowed for pretty fun tag-team poses as if Wade was in control of his very own mighty robot. It was truly incredible to see an original concept like this come to life and help propel the character designs and style to new levels. I would love to see more Marvel Universe Armored 1/6 scale figures in the future from Hot Toys, similar to what Sentinel does with their Fighting Armor line. If you love Deadpool, then this figure is a no-brainer as it is a unique design for the Merc, and it is a figure you do not want to put down! Collectors can raid Tony Stark's Amor today and add one to their collection right now on Sideshow Collectibles.

