Marvel Studios Loki Scepter Replica Debuts Online with shopDisney

It has been a couple of months since the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride hit Disney Parks. With the rides debuts, a whole new slew of Marvel Studios merchandise hit the parks from clothing, toys, and even some replicas. These replicas feature iconic artifacts from The Infinity Saga that contain the power of the Infinity Stones. Each of these replicas features lights and sounds and even has removable stones that can be magnetically connected to one of the Disney Parks Infinity Gauntlets. These are the replicas that Marvel Studios fans have been waiting for and were a Parks Exclusive…. Until last week that is.

That is right; these replicas are arriving each week on shopDisney with the tesseract already revealed. The next artifact comes to us from The Avengers as Loki's Scepter can now be handled by the hands of mere mortals. Marvel fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty for only $119.99, which is a great price. Lights and sounds are included and swapping out the stone can change the color of this mystical weapons. Disney Parks is doing right by offering these to fans online, and Loki's Scepter can be purchased right now and here. Stay tuned every week for some of the other Disney Parks Marvel Studios replicas for each of the Infinity Stones. Also, be on the lookout for a possible Infinity Stone bundle as well as not one but two different gauntlets!

"Now you can make your own multiverse mischief with Loki's iconic scepter, which comes in a unique package. This highly detailed replica of the powerful relic from the Marvel Universe contains light-up Mind Stone."

Magic in the details

Loki scepter from The Avengers

Highly detailed Marvel Universe replica

Mind Stone lights up

Comes in special packaging container