Disney's Daisy Duck Joins the Mickey Gang at Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company is really starting to capture the magic of Disney with their impressive Nendoroid figures. We have already seen some adorable releases with Chip & Dale, a variety of Disney Princesses, Donald Duck, and Minnie Mouse. Well, another iconic member of the Mickey Gang has arrived as Good Smile has unveiled Daisy Duck is joining in on the fun. Coming in at roughly 4" tall, Daisy Duck is ready to join Donald and Minnie with some new, fun, and adorable adventures. Daisy will feature swappable eyes, interchangeable duck bills, and for accessories, she gets a pair of sunglasses and a phone.

Good Smile Company did a great job capturing her animated style nicely, and the accessories are not crazy but perfect for her. I hope we can see a started Mickey Mouse and Goofy soon, and then we will have the whole gang together. If you already snagged up a Minnie or Donald, then this Daisy is a must own Nendoroid for your Disney collections, and she will enhance your Disney collection. The Disney Daisy Duck Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $49.99, and she is set for a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until September 14, 2022, so get yours while you can.

"Daisy Duck is joining the Nendoroid series! The long-beloved Disney character Daisy Duck is joining the Nendoroid series! The Nendoroid comes with two types of interchangeable eye parts and two different bill parts. Enjoy using them to create different expressions! A phone and a pair of sunglasses are included as optional parts. Be sure to add Daisy Duck to your collection!

Sculptor: toytec D.T.C"

Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 100mm (3.93in) in height.