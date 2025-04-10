Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Green Lantern's Light Shines with New Beast Kingdom DAH Figure

Beast Kingdom is back and stepping into the DC Universe with a brand new set of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures

Article Summary Discover the new Green Lantern DAH figure by Beast Kingdom, inspired by classic DC Comics design.

Hal Jordan, the iconic Green Lantern, comes with 22 points of articulation and a metallic suit.

Includes a Green Lantern Battery, interchangeable hands, and is designed for ultimate poseability.

Available for pre-order at $54.99, with an expected release date in the first quarter of 2026.

Green Lantern is a legacy title held by several heroes, the most notable being Hal Jordan, who debuted in Showcase #22 in 1959. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane, Hal was a simple Air Force test pilot who was chosen by a dying alien to wield a Green Lantern ring powered by will and imagination. As a member of the cosmic peacekeeping force known as the Green Lantern Corps, Hal patrols Sector 2814, including Earth. The Green Lantern is the latest DC Comics character to join Beast Kingdom's new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures that stand 8" tall.

Featuring 22 points of articulation, this new line of DAH figures is all seemingly inspired by the incredible artwork of Alex Ross. The entire figure is nicely crafted, featuring an iconic depiction of the hero with a more seasoned look and wearing a metallic green suit. Unlike other figures in this line, Hal will come with a Green Lantern Battery, allowing him to charge up his ring, along with a variety of swappable hands. Beast Kingdom will also be releasing Superman, Flash, and Batman DAH figures alongside him, all with a $54.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2026 release date.

DC Comics Green Lantern DAH-140 Dynamic 8ction Heroes

"Beast Kingdom presents the DC Comics Green Lantern DAH-140 Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Action Figure! Selected for his fearless spirit and unbreakable willpower, Hal Jordan is the first Lantern from Earth and a legendary member of the Green Lantern Corps. The DAH-140 figure faithfully recreates Hal Jordan's determined expression beneath his iconic green mask, with precise sculpting and detailed facial features."

"The metallic green suit highlights his muscular physique, symbolizing strength and leadership. Includes 18 points of articulation, 4x interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), and the signature lantern accessory, allowing you to recreate the iconic ring-charging scene. An essential collectible for DC enthusiasts. This figure measures approximately 8-inches tall."

