Hot Toys Announces 1/6 Scale Rumi KPop Demon Hunters Figure

Hot Toys prepares to protect the Honmoon as they announces that new 1/6 scale KPop Demon Hunters figures are on the way

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a stunning 1/6 scale figure of Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters, leader of HUNTR/X.

Figure features Rumi’s iconic purple dragon braid, “How It’s Done” stage outfit, and lifelike silicone body.

Includes two expressive face sculpts, rolling eyeball feature, wired braid, and dynamic stage accessories.

Pre-orders are open now for $280 with a June 2027 release—Mira and Zoey figures also available.

K-Pop Demon Hunters didn't become popular by accident; it hit the sweet spot where K-pop spectacle, anime-style action, and emotionally loaded characters collide. Right at the center of it all is Rumi, the charismatic leader and main vocalist of HUNTR/X. She is the kind of character who pretends she's fine and absolutely isn't, hiding a secret that could easily change who she is and stands for. From the song to the on-screen animation, K-Pop Demon Hunters is so addictive, and fans have been dying to see some collectibles for this new hit world. As expected, Hot Toys is right on the money with not one but all three starting ladies from KPop Demon Hunters, starting with Rumi.

Hot Toys was sure to capture all of her magic in striking detail, from her expressive face sculpts and signature purple dragon braid. She is featured in her "How It's Done" stage outfit and is built on a newly developed body crafted from silicone material. This allows for a more realistic, seamless body that will help collectors showcase more natural poses. Rumi will also feature a rolling eyeball, a wired braid, and some fun accessories, like her sword, ramen, phone, and dynamic display base. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, alongside Mira and Zoey with a June 2027 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters – 1/6 Rumi Collectible Figure

"In KPop Demon Hunters, Rumi, the charismatic leader and main vocalist of global K-pop sensation HUNTR/X, commands the stage with her powerful voice and confident presence. She dazzles fans with high-energy performances, while secretly protecting humanity from demonic forces threatening to shatter the Honmoon."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Rumi Collectible Figure, capturing her energy and iconic style in stunning detail. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with two interchangeable face sculpts (smiling and singing expression), both equipped with separate rolling eyeballs for lifelike display. Her signature purple dragon braid hairstyle is wire-embedded, allowing expressive posing that mirrors her on-stage movement. The figure's body is newly developed and made of silicone material to achieve a seamless joint design."

