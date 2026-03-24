Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Hot Toys Announces New The Mandalorian and Grogu 1/6 Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new The Mandalorian and Grogu collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new The Mandalorian and Grogu 1/6 scale collectible set with exceptional detail.

Din Djarin features a lifelike Pedro Pascal head sculpt, helmet, and signature Beskar armor.

The set includes a full range of Mandalorian accessories, from blasters to flamethrower attachment.

Grogu magnetically attaches to Din’s back; pre-orders available now for a December 2026 release.

Hot Toys is bringing the heroes from The Mandalorian and Grogu to life with a new 1/6th scale collectible. Inspired by the upcoming adventures of The Mandalorian, this new release brings Din Djarin and Grogu to life with exceptional craftsmanship and detail. Din's figure features a highly realistic head sculpt modeled after Pedro Pascal, complete with rolling eyeballs for more lifelike expressions. His Beskar armor has also been faithfully brought to life, intricately layered over a finely tailored outfit and its signature metallic finish.

That's not all, though: Hot Toys also has The Mandalorian, along with a nice range of accessories for his next mission. This will include a sniper rifle, a blaster pistol, a vibroblade, grappling gear, and a flamethrower attachment. Din is also not complete without Grogu, who has been carefully sculpted with lifelike details and can magnetically attach to his back. A new adventure awaits these two, and pre-orders for this new 1/6 scale Star Wars set are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $330 and a December 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – 1/6th Scale Collectible Set

"As Din Djarin and his beloved apprentice prepare to make their spectacular jump to the big screen in the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu™ film, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale The Mandalorian™ and Grogu™ Collectible Set."

"The 1/6th scale Mandalorian figure offers unparalleled detail, coming with a newly developed head sculpt featuring separate rolling eyeballs to capture Pedro Pascal's likeness perfectly. To show his masked appearance, the figure includes his iconic helmet with a stunning electroplated finish. Mando's silver-chrome colored Beskar armor also shines brilliantly with an exquisite electroplated finish. The armor set is layered over a meticulously tailored undersuit, a flak vest, pants, and boots. His outfit is completed with a cape, a bandolier, and a detailed utility belt with ammo cylinders, a pouch, a grav charge holster, and a pistol holster."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!