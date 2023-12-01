Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: blue beetle, dc comics, iron studios

DC Comics Blue Beetle Takes Flight with New Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including a new DC Comics heroes with Jamie Reyes

Article Summary Iron Studios releases 1/10 Art Scale Statue of DC's Blue Beetle featuring Jaime Reyes.

Detailed Blue Beetle statue showcases armor, weaponry, and features a flying base.

Statue backstory covers Blue Beetle's legacy from Dan Garret to Jaime Reyes.

Pre-orders open for the $249.99 statue with a projected Q3 2024 release date.

Prepare to witness the electrifying heroics of the hit teen DC Comics hero Jamie Reyes as the iconic Blue Beetle. Iron Studios has just unveiled their latest 1/10 Art Scale Statue featuring the one and only Khaji Da, who has left its destructive ways for a time as a superhero. This meticulously crafted features an unwavering commitment to detail, capturing the technological marvel that is the Blue Beetle. Jaime is not holding back with this fight as this statue showcases his sleek armor and formidable weaponry with wings extended, sword at the ready, and blaster in hand! This kid will not back down from a fight, and Iron Studios nicely captured the power of the Blue Beetle, and the heroics and determination of Jamie Reyes in one fell swoop. The flying display base is a nice touch and only helps enhance this DC Comics heroes display. Pre-orders for the Blue Beetle DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale Statue are already live for $249.99 with a Q3 2024 release date.

Blue Beetle Gets New DC Comics Statue from Iron Studios

"In the past, the archaeologist Dan Garret met the Blue Beetle Scarab, an alien artifact in the tomb of a Pharaoh, and when Dan touched it, it granted him the name and the powers of the Blue Beetle, which he used during years to fight against a series of villains and monsters. When Dan's career ended, his student Ted Kord took over his legacy as the second Blue Beetle, but without the powers of the Scarab, that ended up being stored in The Rock of Eternity together with Shazam."

"After a magic battle between Shazam and the Spectre, when The Rock of Eternity was destroyed, the Scarab fell in El Paso, Texas, and was found by High School student Jaime Reyes. While going home from school, he found Khaji Da, which is the name of the Scarab, half-buried on an abandoned terrain. He took it home, and, while he was asleep, the Scarab awoke, and with its parameters met, grafted itself onto Jaime's spine, selecting him as his host, the new Blue Beetle."

"Living weapons created by a conqueror race, the Scab has a mind of its own, with full access to its own program, and its nervous system is connected to Jaime's, allowing them both to share their thoughts and emotions. The Scarab communicates with Jaime as a voice in his mind, that sound like Jaime's mother, which no one else can hear. The Scarab can create a distinct armor in response to Jaime's thoughts, or when it considers the use of the armor to be necessary. The moment the Scarab dissipates the armor, it retracts back into Jaime's body."

