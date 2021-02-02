Batman Forever Robin Is Blessed With New Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys recently announced that their long-awaited Batman Forever 12" figures aren't a dream anymore but a reality. We have already seen Val Kilmer return as Batman, but now it is time for the Boy Wonder's return with his own figure. That is right, Chris O'Donnell is back once again and is ready to take the fight to Two-Face. The bright, colorful costume from the film makes a stunning return with a fabric cape and realistic head sculpt. Hot Toys did stay true to the design of the costume as well as continuing the tradition of the Tim Burton bat-nip design. Besides the costume, not much else is included with Robin besides interchangeable hands and a nice display base. If you plan on getting the Batman Forever Batman Sonar Suit figure from Hot Toys, this figure is a necessary addition to your growing collection.

One interested sculpt that the team decided to capture was the power from below the belt. This seems like an unnecessary detail that maybe the team overlooked since but I don't recall that kind of power incorporated into the design of the suit. Besides the extra features, this is still an amazing Batman Forever Robin figure that's packed with metallic colors that will shine on any fan's display. Robin will be priced at $245 and is set to fight crime once again between April – June 2022. Payment plans are offered, and pre-orders are already live, which can be found located here. Check out all of the glory of Robin below, and don't forget to check out the Val Kilmer Batman companion piece too.

You Can't Understand, Your Family Wasn't Killed by a Maniac!

"Batman Forever – Robin 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure – "R? What's that stand for?" – Batman. Like Bruce Wayne, young Dick Grayson witnessed the murder of his parents and swore to dedicate himself to bringing the criminals to justice. Under the strong wing of Batman, Dick managed to set aside his bitterness and thirst for revenge, turning them into a passion for righting wrongs, battling evil, and eventually becoming Batman's trusted crime-fighting partner, Robin. When one of them is in danger, the other is sure to help find a way out of it!"

"Inspired by the movie Batman Forever, Hot Toys is thrilled today to present the much-anticipated 1/6th scale Robin collectible figure. The highly-accurate figure is specially crafted based on the image of Robin, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness perfectly translating the details including the face mask, a specialized body portraying his muscular body, detail recreation of Robin's iconic costume with a "R" logo with a subtle metallic shimmer, also a figure base for display. The new figure is a must-have for fans of the Boy Wonder! Pre-order it today!"

Product Code: MMS594

Product Name: Robin

Height: Approximately 30 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

The 1/6th scale Robin Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Robin in Batman Forever

Newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture and face mask

Specialized body with 30 points of articulation

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) metallic red and green suit with gold utility belt and Robin logo

One (1) black cape with collar, yellowish brown colored lining (with bendable wire)

One (1) pair of black forearm gauntlets

One (1) pair of black boots

Accessory:

Specially painted figure stand with character nameplate and movie logo