Hot Toys Brings Balance with New Artisan Star Wars Anakin Skywalker

Make some space in your shelves as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases like a new Star Wars figure

Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new edition to their popular 1/6 scale figures with DX Artisan Editions. These figures bring a superior level of craftsman right into these figures with new wool hair implants, which brings a more realistic nature to the figure. The Chosen One is joining the line as Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith has come to life like never before. He will stand at roughly 12 tall, will feature 30 points of articulation, and will capture the likeness of Hayden Christensen perfectly. Besides the incredible Anakin Skywalker sculpts, this Jedi will have moveable eyes, a fabric outfit with Jedi rope, and a light-up Lightsaber. A Count Dooku lightsaber will also be included to create the opening fight of Star Wars Episode III. This is one Star Wars figure that Hot Toys fans will not want to miss, and he is set for a Q4 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but all things Hot Toys can be found here in the meantime.

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Anakin Skywalker

"Discovered as a slave on Tatooine™ by Qui-Gon Jinn™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. A hero of the Clone Wars™, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall. Today Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker collectible figure to Hot Toys' brand new DX Artisan Edition series!"

"As part of this new series, the Anakin Skywalker 1/6th scale collectible figure is expertly created with phenomenal standards! Foremost Hot Toys has expanded its leading-edge expertise, introducing a superior level of craftsman work goes into the wool hair implants, that meticulously recreates the feel and aesthetics of Anakin's hairstyle as seen in Star War Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This new masterpiece also features an all-new head sculpt with magnificent likeness and separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight for a large variety of poses."

"Furthermore, the collectible figure includes expertly tailored Jedi robe and tunic, an interchangeable mechno right arm, a LED light-up lightsaber powered by USB, Count Dooku's lightsaber, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a specially designed circular display base! This absolutely stunning Anakin Skywalker collectible figure from DX Series Artisan Edition is an exclusive item with only 3,000 pieces available worldwide! Please stay tuned with your local official Hot Toys distributor for preorder information."

The 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system

Mid-length dark brown hair implantation (wool material)

Movie-accurate face scar, detailed skin texture and facial expression

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

One (1) interchangeable mechno right arm

Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable hands including (bare left hands and gloved right hands): One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of lightsabers holding hands One (1) pair of the Force-using hands One (1) pair of relaxed hand One (1) opened left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Available in the limited quantity of 3,000 units in selected markets

Costume :

One (1) brown-colored Jedi robe (with bendable wire)

One (1) dark brown-colored leather-like textured tunic with stole

One (1) brown-colored under-tunic

One (1) dark brown-colored leather-like textured belt with utility pouches

One (1) pair of brown-colored pants

One (1) pair of dark brown-colored leather-like textured boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted red lightsaber (blue light, battery operated)

One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber hilt

One (1) Court Dooku's red lightsaber

One (1) red lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

Accessory:

Specially designed themed figure base with Star Wars logo and character name

