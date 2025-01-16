Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, hot toys

Hot Toys Debuts Alien: Romulus Rain Carradine 1/6th Scale Figure

Return to the events of Alien: Romulus with Rain Carradine as Hot Toys is back with a brand new 1/6th Scale figure

Article Summary Dive into Alien: Romulus with Hot Toys' Rain Carradine 1/6th scale figure set for June 2026 release.

Romulus, directed by Fede Álvarez, is a new Alien chapter set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986).

Figure includes items like a rifle, articulated Facehugger, and a base with Xenomorph remains.

Rain Carradine's collectible boasts a striking likeness to actress Cailee Spaeny and rolling eyeball effect.

In space, no one can hear you scream, and Hot Toys is here to help fans relive the horror of Alien: Romulus with a new release. Romulus was directed by Fede Álvarez and is a standalone installment in the Alien franchise, set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). The story follows Rain Carradine, portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, an orphaned miner on the desolate planet LV-410. Facing the oppressive extension of her work contract by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, she seeks to escape with fellow colonists and her adopted android brother, Andy. All they need to do is reach a seemingly abandoned space station, Renaissance, but the horrors of space await them.

Hot Toys is now bringing Rain Carradine to life with an impressive 1/6 scale figure standing 10.2" tall. This release follows the recent 1/6 scale Scorched Xenomorph figure from Alien" Romulus, making a deadly display for any fan. Rain features an incredible likeness to the actress, which features a rolling eyeball effect, signature shoes, and a fabric outfit. She will come with a rifle, articulated Facehugger, reset device, swappable hands, and a bloody base with Xenomorph remains. The Alien: Romulus Rain 1/6 figure is priced at $270, and pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles with a June 2026 release.

Alien: Romulus – Rain Carradine 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"This is Rain Carradine, last survivor of the Corbelan, signing off." As one of the space colonizers scavenging the Renaissance, Rain Carradine showcases a complex character facing the threat of the xenomorphs. One of the mind-blowing action sets takes place as she shuts off the gravity generator to halt the xenomorphs' approach, leaving everyone in the theater jaw dropped even in zero gravity. Not only does this iconic scene elevate the tension in the plot, but it also gets everyone's adrenaline pumped up."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to expand the Alien: Romulus collection with a new addition, Rain Carradine as a 1/6th scale collectible figure, following the introduction of the Scorched Xenomorph. Skillfully crafted based on Cailee Spaeny's portrayal of Rain Carradine, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs in intricate details."

