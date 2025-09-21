Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Debuts New Batman: Arkham Origins 1/6 XE Suit Hellbat Figure

Hot Toys has just revealed their latest 1/6 scale Batman figure as the Arkham Origins XE Suit Hellcat Version is ready for action

Hellbat suit combines Justice League design and Superman-forged armor for extreme missions.

Figure features a detailed sculpt, wired cape, UV deco, swappable hands, and iconic gadgets.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the figure is available for pre-order at $315 for a February 2026 release.

The Hellbat Suit is one of Batman's most powerful armors, first introduced in Batman and Robin #33 (2014). Forged in the sun by Superman and designed by the Justice League, the suit was created to help Batman operate on extreme missions, particularly in hostile environments. It grants him superhuman strength, speed, endurance, and flight. However, it comes with a deadly cost, as it gradually drains his metabolism, risking his life the longer he uses it. Batman famously wore the Hellbat suit to invade Apokolips and rescue his son, Damian Wayne, from Darkseid.

While not part of the original Batman: Arkham Origins (2013) game, Hot Toys has modified its 1/6 scale XE Batsuit figure into a brand new release. Standing 12.9" tall, the XE Suit Hellbat Version is ready for war with an impressive sculpt, wired cape, and a UV luminous deco. The figure will also come with a variety of swappable hands, a grapple gun, two batarangs, and a display base. The Hellbat 1/6 figure is limited to only 2,000 pieces, but pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles for $315 and a February 2026 release date.

Batman: Arkham Origins – XE Suit Hellbat Version 1/6 Scale

"In Batman: Arkham Origins' story DLC "Cold, Cold Heart", Batman dons the Extreme Environment (XE) Suit — a heat-generating armor designed to stand his ground against Mr. Freeze's icy cryotechnology. In DC Comics, the Hellbat armor is a formidable suit crafted by Batman with help from the Justice League to confront threats that shatter human limits. This armor grants extraordinary strength, flight, energy projection, and cloak capabilities, which cost Bruce dearly as its power feeds on his very life force."

"The figure comes with a newly developed helmeted head inspired by the Hellbat design. The costume is a heavily armored version of the XE Suit enhanced with Hellbat aesthetics, including an electroplated red Bat-Symbol, red-lined details with a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect, plus weathering for that battle-worn look."

