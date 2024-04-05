Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts New Star Wars: Ahsoka Figure with Clone Wars Anakin

The Clone Wars awaits as Hot Toys is back with a new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures featuring Anakin from the prequel era

One of the greatest sequences from the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka was the flashback sequences featuring The Clone Wars. This was one of the first times we saw elements from the hit animated series come to life in live-action. One of those pieces was the return of Anakin Skywalker, and now Hot Toys is bringing him to life. Return to the Clone Wars once again with this impressive 1/6 scale figure showing off his appearance from those scenes. Showcasing his outfit from The Clone Wars, this figure stands 12" tall and has a nicely sculpted fabric outfit.

Anakin Skywalker will also feature a new head sculpt with an incredible likeness to Hayden Christensen that will have moveable eyes. Other features of this Jedi General are swappable hands, holograms for Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Captain Rex, along with an LED lightsaber, lightsaber effects, and a display base. Hot Toys has also previously revealed 1/6 scale Ahsoka versions of Captian Rex and Padawan Ahsoka, which will only enhance his displayability. The Force is strong with this new 1/6 scale release, and pre-orders are not live yet, but they will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Anakin Skywalker (Clone Wars)

"This is war, Ahsoka." – Anakin Skywalker. As the Star Wars Clone Wars had begun, Jedi became generals and commanders in the war against the Separatists. Aware of Anakin's shortcomings and his tendency to forge strong emotional attachments, Yoda assigned Anakin a Padawan learner: Ahsoka Tano. Yoda hoped that Skywalker would learn how to let go of his student as she grew, which was key for Anakin."

"While Anakin bristled at first to this appointment, a strong bond grew between teacher and student. They had many adventures together, and as Ahsoka matured, so did Anakin. Hot Toys is excited to present today, the brand new 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker™ collectible figure based on his Clone Wars appearance in the World Between Worlds as seen in the Ahsoka live-action series."

"The greatly detailed collectible figure features a brand-new head sculpt with amazing likeness, separate rolling eyeballs to adjust the eyesight and detailed hair sculpture, expertly tailored Jedi general outfit, a LED light-up Lightsaber™ powered by USB, a variety of accessories, and a sand themed display base! Do not miss the chance to have this astonishing Anakin Skywalker™ collectible figure in your collection!"

