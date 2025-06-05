Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, wolverine

Hot Toys Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Age of Apocalypse Wolverine

Coming out of Deadpool & Wolverine, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine is coming to life with a new Hot Toys Exclusive figure

In the Marvel Comics Age of Apocalypse timeline, Wolverine, known as Weapon X, follows a far darker path than his mainstream counterpart. Charles Xavier dies early in this alternate Marvel reality, allowing Apocalypse to rise and reshape the world into a brutal dystopia. Weapon X fights alongside his lover Jean Grey as part of the Human High Council, a resistance group. Unlike the traditional Wolverine, this version is missing a hand, which was blasted off by Cyclops, and wrestles with his more violent instincts quite often. Marvel fans got to see this alternate reality version of Wolverine come to life with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Hot Toys is now taking things one step further by bringing him to life with a new limited edition 1/6 scale figure. Releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive and limited to only 2,500, this figure brings Logan to life right off the screen, causing incredible likeness to Hugh Jackman. This Age of Apocalypse version is an Artisan edition and will stand 12" tall, have 30 points of articulation, rooted hair, and a variety of swappable hands. The multiverse awaits with this impressive Wolverine that is not up for pre-order yet, but will most likely arrive in limited quantities through Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Age of Apocalypse (Artisan Edition)

"In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, audiences are introduced to a variant of Logan inspired by the iconic "Age of Apocalypse" storyline. Portrayed by Hugh Jackman, this version of Logan (known as Weapon X) hails from a dystopian reality where he has endured immense loss and hardship. The absence of one hand serves as a grim reminder of the brutal battles he's faced in a world ruled by Apocalypse. Yet, even in the face of devastation, Weapon X remains a fierce and unyielding warrior."

"The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with detailed beard and skin textures. His signature mid-length dark brown wavy hair is implanted using wool material, adding an extra layer of realism. The upper body and arms are made of silicone with an inner metal armature, while the seamless joints elevate the figure's naturalistic, lifelike appearance."

