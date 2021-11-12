Hot Toys Reveals Life-Size Captain Marvel Pager Replica Collectible

It looks like Hot Toys as recreated Captain Marvel's pager that Nick Fury uses in the end credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. This device brought home one of the most powerful cosmic beings which in turn saved Tony Stark and Nebula from peril in space. The Captain Marvel Pager Life-Size Collectible from Sideshow and Hot Toys is a full 1:1 scale replica of the device that brings the pager right off of the screen. It will feature 2 LED effects with a light on and pulsing effect that shows of the Captain Marvel colors as it sends for help. Hot Toys loaded on the detail for this bad boy with a weathering effect and metallic colors that just brings this replica to life like never before. Captain Marvel fans will be able to bring this collectible home right now for only $75 here.

"Marvel fans got their very first tease of Captain Marvel during the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, as Nick Fury uses a transmitter pager to alert her before he is snapped out of existence. She has upgraded this communication device, an ordinary Earth pager, with Kree technology for Fury to use for emergencies. Based on Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, Sideshow and Hot Toys are extremely thrilled to bring to our fans today the Captain Marvel Pager Life-Size Collectible."

"The screen-accurate collectible measures approximately 7cm in height and 7.5 cm in length, showcasing all the authentic and fine details of the pager. Features Captain Marvel's iconic symbol in the center of the screen, beautifully painted with multiple layers of metallic colors and weathering effects to highlight its amazing aesthetics, and two LED lighting modes including light-on effect and pulsing light effect for alternative display use. With this pager, Captain Marvel can be your emergency contact, too! It will be an awesome addition to your Avengers collection!"