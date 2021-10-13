Hot Toys Reveals Marvel Studios Loki Variant 1/6th Scale Figure

Fans have been patiently waiting for Hot Toys to reveals their teased Marvel Studios Disney+ Loki figures and today is that day. The variant of Loki has arrived and is ready to break reality and expand the multiverse as we know it. This God of Mischief is back with an incredible sculpt showcasing Tom Hiddleston's role as the iconic character. He will be showcased in his TVA Suit, which will feature a removable jacket and will also come with a nice assortment of accessories from the show. This will include his daggers, sword, Miss Minutes, tempad, collar, reset charge, mystic effects, and even a Time Door backdrop. Marvel fans have been waiting for this reveal, and Hot Toys has really delivered, and it will be a nice addition to your Disney+ Marvel Studios collection. Priced at $275, Loki is set to release between January – March 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"It is adorable, that you think you could possibly manipulate me." – Loki. Marvel's fan favorite God of Mischief has landed with glorious purpose in the Marvel Studios' Loki series where he leaped from a beloved villain to endearing antihero. Picking up immediately after he steals the Tesseract in the events of the Avengers: Endgame, Loki is joined by an agent from the Time Variance Authority to fix the broken reality. Firstly introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie Thor in 2011, Loki's popularity has soared over the years. Today, Hot Toys is elated to present the brand new 1/6th scale Loki collectible figure from the Loki collection series."

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Tom Hiddleston as Loki wearing the TVA Suit outfit as seen in the series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness, elaborate costume with screen authenticity, signature weapons and highly-detailed accessories including a sword, a sword with fire effects, a pair of daggers, Miss minutes with different expressions, a computer, a tempad, a collar, a reset charge device with effect, a Time Door backdrop and a themed figure stand. Add the Loki figure to your sacred collection today! "