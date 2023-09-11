Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Reveals Sabine Wren 1/6 Figure from Star Wars: Ahsoka

Get ready to find Ezra and stop Thrawn with Hot Toys newest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure as Sabine has arrived to help

Sabine Wren is back from Star Wars: Rebels, as she joins Ahsoka on the search for Thrawn in Ahsoka. She is a Mandalorian warrior, a talented explosives expert, and is quite the artist, especially with her use and expression of graffiti art. A new journey awaits her as she looks for Ezra Bridger while training with to become a Jedi. She played a very vital role in the growth of the Rebel Alliance as well as in taking down the Empire. She is now ready for her next journey in live-actin, and Hot Toys is bringing her to life for their 1/6 scale Star Wars collection. This figure is packed with detail, from the likeness of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren to her specialty-crafted Mandalorian armor. Hot Toys has also included plenty of accessories like a Loth-Cat, green lightsaber, helmet and masked heads, dual blasters, holoprojector, and an Ezra hologram. Rebels fans will not want to miss this release, and pre-orders will arrive here soon with a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Brings Sabine Wren Into Live-Action

"Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist with a creative and rebellious spirit. Independent by nature, during the age of the Empire a young Sabine defected from the Imperial Academy of Mandalore and joined a small rebel cell operating out of the Ghost and led by Hera Syndulla and the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus. With a gift for colorful explosives and uniquely-painted beskar, Sabine's signature starbird — a mark she left to sign her street art and other handiwork — inspired what would become the symbol for the Rebel Alliance."

"Celebrating the releases of the highly anticipated Ahsoka live-action series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale Sabine Wren collectible figure for all Star Wars fans! The collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness, meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with unique paint applications, form-fitting under-suit, a lightsaber, a pair of blasters, an LED light-up Ezra Bridger's lightsaber, the adorable loth-cat, Ezra Bridger hologram miniature and a themed display stand! It is now the perfect time to have Sabine in your Star Wars collection!"

The 1/6th scale Sabine Wren™ Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Star Wars: Ahsoka

One (1) newly crafted helmet with articulated rangefinder

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Detailed purple short hair sculpture

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

Body with over 26 points of articulations

Approximately 28.5cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of pistol holding hands One (1) pair of lightsaber holding hands One (1) left fist One (1) right hand for holding helmet

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Sabine Wren's Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One (1) pair of grey gauntlets

One (1) brown colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) pair of knee guard

One (1) pair of armored boots

Weapons:

Two (2) blasters

One (1) LED-lighted Ezra Bridger's green lightsaber (USB power operated)

One (1) green-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) loth-cat

One (1) Ezra Bridger hologram miniature

One (1) holoprojector

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Release date: Approximately Q3 – Q4, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!