Boss Fight Studios Debuts Garfield x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set

Step into the lasagna filled world of Garfield as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new set of figures as they dress for success

The set recreates the 1992 comic crossover with Garfield as “Garfello” and Odie in turtle disguise.

Garfello features 25 points of articulation, pizza-themed accessories, and interchangeable parts.

Pre-orders are live now for $44.99, with figures set to ship in Q2 2026 for fans ages 12 and up.

Garfield enters the Sewers of New York in a playful crossover published in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Magazine (1992). This fun event featured everyone's favorite cat teaming up with, or rather, trying to team up with, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In this one-page humorous tale titled "Garfield Meets The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Garfield dons a turtle costume and introduces himself as "Garfello." He pitches himself as a pizza guard while the Turtles head out to fight crime. However, Odie's wild shell disguise ruins the ruse to steal the pizza and gets them kicked out of the infamous Sewer Lair.

This fun crossover is now coming to life as Boss Fight Studio unveils its newest Garfield 2-Pack with Garfello and Sidekick Odie. Garfello will have 25 points of articulation, stand 4" tall, and come with some themed accessories. This will include a huge stack of pizza that your TMNT collection will enjoy, swappable parts, and a pizza cutter that can go on his belt. Both figures nicely capture this fun TMNT crossover, and it will come in at a cheesy $44.99. Pre-orders are already live through Boss Fight Studio, and they are set for a Q2 2026 release date.

Garfield x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Garfello and Sidekick Odie

"Based on a legendary comic strip with contributions from Garfield creator Jim Davis and TMNT Co-creator Peter Laird! In 1991 Garfield and Odie met the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Now, Boss Fight Studio is celebrating this epic crossover with a special action figure 2-pack. Garfello has 25 points of articulation, a pizza cutter that can store in his belt, a huge stack of pizzas, interchangeable facial expressions, and interchangeable hands. Sidekick Odie has 13 points of articulation, a turtle shell helmet, and special wagging tongue. Order now and bring home Garfield and Odie! Ages 12 and up."

