Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends Punisher: War Journal 2-Pack

The Punisher is back as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Fan Channel exclusive Legends 2-pack featuring Frank Castle and a new villain

Hasbro is bringing Frank Castle back as they unveil a brand new Marvel Legends 2-Pack from Marvel Comics Punisher: War Journal. Not only will a new version of Frank Castle be featured in this set, but a brand new villain enters the fight. Bushwacker, a lesser-known villain, has arrived, and he first appeared in Daredevil #248 back in 1987. Once a former priest turned CIA operative, Bushwacker, aka Carl Burbank, replaces his arm with a bionic weapon that can morph into various firearms.

Bushwacker is a mercenary, an assassin, and hates mutants, which usually puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Both figures are nicely crafted here, with a new tactical costume for Frank, who comes with plenty of weapons for his war on crime. Bushwacker gets some pretty wild flesh weapons and a nice Marvel Comics inspired sculpt, which will make him a threat to any growing Marvel Comics collection. The Punisher: War Journal is set to go up for pre-order today (8/22) at 1 PM EST on Amazon and Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse, for $49.99.

Marvel Legends Punisher: War Journal – Frank vs. Bushwacker

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Death's Head figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including weapon accessories that can be displayed on his back. Reimagine Marvel comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with 6 accessories, including guns, a grenade, swappable hands, and an explosion effect

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium action figure with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

