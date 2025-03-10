Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Hot Toys Unleashes the Ice Age with Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze Figure

Return to the events of Batman & Robin as Hot Toys has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure with the icy villain Mr. Freeze

Article Summary Hot Toys releases a 1/6 scale Mr. Freeze figure from the 1997 Batman & Robin movie, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The figure stands 13” tall, with 30 points of articulation and an LED-lighted metallic suit, bringing the villain to life.

Includes a freeze ray, removable goggles, swappable hands, rolling eyeball feature, and a simple display base.

Deluxe version features glider wings and a dynamic base. Pre-order for June 2026 release starting at $355.

Hot Toys is bringing in a new ice age as they unveil their latest DC Comics 1/6 scale figure. In Batman & Robin (1997), Arnold Schwarzenegger took on the role of Mr. Freeze, captivating kids in the 90s. This ice-themed powerhouse is a tragic character who continues to be driven by his love for his frozen wife, Nora. This version of the iconic Batman villain gained a new, more exaggerated, pun-filled persona, but it worked. This fury of the ice now comes to life like never before with an impressive 13" tall figure that will feature 30 points of articulation and an LED-lighted metallic suit.

The impressive likeness of The Terminator is featured here with pale blue skin and rolling eyeball features. He will also come with removable goggles, freeze ray, and effect, swappable hands, and a simple base. Hot Toys is also making a Deluxe Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze figure as well, which will come with additional glider wings and a more dynamic themed base. Tons of detail and LEDs are poured into this figure and it will be a must for Mr. Freeze or Batman & Robin fans. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $355 or $385 with a June 2026 release.

Hot Toys Reveals Batman & Robin Mr. Freeze 1/6th Figure

"Expertly crafted based on Arnold Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Mr. Freeze in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with ice-blue skin and realistic skin texture. Mr. Freeze's specialized suit is faithfully recreated with a black and silver striped under-suit and layered armor pieces on top. Meanwhile, the armor is meticulously plated with metallic finishes and includes translucent and iridescent color parts on the upper arms, chest, thighs, and calves to enhance the futuristic aesthetic and add an extra sense of coldness for the figure."

"Additionally, LED-lighted design is featured on the armor, the detachable helmet, and his Freeze gun with an attachable freeze beam accessory, allowing fans to display him in dynamic ways. The Deluxe Version exclusively includes newly developed glider wings with metallic finish and a frozen environment-themed diorama figure base."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!