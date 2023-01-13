Hot Toys Unveils 1/6 Avatar: The Way of Water Jake Sully Coming out of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water, Hot Toys has unveiled their long-awaited 1/6 scale figures from the movie

The Avatar: The Way of Water madness is seemingly over, with the hype of the long-awaited sequel slowing down. The film has been nicely received among fans, and it looks like three more sequels are in the works. With a film like this, many collectors want to bring home the world of Pandora, and the Avatar franchise never really had that the first time around. Thankfully, times have changed, and tons of Avatar: The Way of Water collectibles are on the way, including Hot Toys bringing the Navi to life in 1/6 format! Jake Sully has arrived as Hot Toys' first 1/6 scale figure coming in at a whopping 17" tall.

Jake Sully is fighting off his new home and his family this time around, and Hot Toys brings him to life right off the screen. Donning some military gear, Jake is ready for war once again with impressive sculpt, detail and accessories. Two versions are offered standard and deluxe, with the deluxe just including a more dynamic Avatar: The Way of Water base. This incredible figure is the best Avatar collectible any fan could own, and he comes in at $335 or $380. Pre-orders are live right here, with the Na'vi arriving in June 2024 or later.

Hot Toys Enters the World of Pandora in 1/6 Scale

"I need you to be strong, strong heart." – Jake Sully. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is bringing the ultimate cinematic experience to audience! Following the event of the first movie, Jake Sully now lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the Na'vi community to protect their planet. Along with the official release of the long-awaited movie, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Jake Sully with specially crafted LED light up diorama base (available with deluxe version only) inspired by the marine habitat of Pandora."

"The screen-accurate collectible figure stands about 45cm tall is skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water. Features a newly developed head sculpt with highly-detailed hair sculpture with fabric hair implantation, delicate paint works capturing facial and body patterns with luminous reflective effects, carefully designed outfit with armbands, gauntlets all sculpted, iconic weapons and accessories such as axe, rifle, dagger, grenade, and headset. Moreover, the deluxe version includes a remarkable diorama base translating elements of Underwater World and beautiful reefs with LED-light up function powered by USB, bringing the full display effect to a magnificent level. Recreate the World of Pandora with the stunning Jake Sully figure!"

The Jake Sully (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water

One (1) newly developed head sculpt

Screen-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and facial patterns with luminous reflective effects*

Highly-detailed brown braided head sculpture with fabric hair implantation

Specialized body with over 16 points of articulations with bendable tail (wire embedded)

Approximately 45 cm tall

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of rifle holding hands One (1) relax left hand One (1) accessory holding right hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) green colored tactical vest with ammo clips

One (1) blue loincloth with strings of beads

One (1) pair of brown colored forearm gauntlets

One (1) brown colored dagger sheath with shoulder harness

Weapons:

One (1) Axe

One (1) rifle

One (1) dagger

One (1) grenade

Accessories:

One (1) headset

Two (2) necklaces

One (1) pair of arm bands with accessory

Specially designed World of Pandora-themed diorama figure base with LED-light up function (power operated)**

* Luminous reflective effect can be activated by UV black light torch (not included)

** Exclusive to Deluxe Version, light up function operated using USB power, USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required