Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Hot Toys Unveils D23 Exclusive Avengers Campus Iron Man Mark LXXX

Get ready for some new marvelous collectibles as Hot Toys has unveiled a brand new limited edition Iron Man release for D23

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils the Iron Man Mark LXXX at D23, inspired by Avengers Campus Meet & Greet in Disneyland.

This 1/6 scale Iron Man features a newly developed helmet, die-cast metal elements, and light-up components.

Accessories include removable armor, Spider-Bot, energy blade, claw blasters, shawarma snack, and a blueprint map.

Find this exclusive Hot Toys Avengers Campus Iron Man at D23, with a potential wider release in the future.

D23 has arrived, and Hot Toys has joined in on the fun as they unveil a new first available at Disney's D23 Expo 1/6 scale figure. Inspired by the Avengers' Campus Meet & Greet from Disneyland in California, Iron Man has arrived and is featured in his Mark LXXX armor. This Disney Exclusive comes in at 12.7″ tall, features 30 points of articulation, and will have a newly developed helmet with an all-new armor design. Just like most Iron Man figures from Hot Toys, this Mark LXXX version will have die-cast metal elements and will have a light-up helmet, Arc Reactor, and Repulsors. As for accessories, Iron Man will have removable armor parts, an assortment of weapons with a Spider-Bot, an energy blade, and claw blasters. On top of that, this Disney Exclusive version will also include a shawarma snack and a blueprint map. Collectors will be able to find this exclusive Hot Toys 1/6 Avengers Campus Iron Man right now at D23, with a possible wider release date in the future.

Avengers Campus – Iron Man Mark LXXX (Disney Exclusive)

"Celebrating the kick off of D23, Hot Toys is delighted to unveil the Disney Exclusive version of 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark LXXX diecast collectible figure inspired the Avengers' Campus Meet & Greet."

Exquisitely crafted based on Iron Man in Avengers Campus, the diecast figure features a newly developed helmet with LED-light up function, all new Iron Man armor design and details with red, gold and silver coloring painted carefully with a metallic appearance, LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, back and Arc Reactor on chest, an energy blade, a pair of claw blasters and multiple pairs of interchangeable hands for iconic gestures and weapon-holding, a special Tactical Upgraded Version of Spider-Bot, and a themed figure stand. This Disney Exclusive version includes a shawarma and a blueprint map as bonus items."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!