Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged:

Hot Toys Unveils New Star Wars: The Bad Batch TK Stormtrooper Figure

Coming to life from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Hot Toys has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale figure with the TK Stormtrooper

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale TK Stormtrooper figure from Star Wars: The Bad Batch series.

The TK Stormtrooper represents the Empire's shift from clone troopers to loyal human recruits.

Collector Edition includes armor, blasters, interchangeable hands, and a display base for posing.

Special Edition offers extra accessories like goggles and a poncho, with pre-orders open now.

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, TK Stormtroopers were introduced and showcased the early transition from the Republic's clone army to the Empire's new military force. Introduced shortly after the Clone Wars, TK troopers replaced clone troopers as part of Project War-Mantle, which phased out clones in favor of human soldiers who were cheaper, more controllable, and fully loyal to Imperial ideology. Their designation "TK" identifies them as standard Imperial stormtroopers in training and deployment, and Hot Toys deploys them into action with a brand-new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure.

The TK Stromtrooper has white armor that resembles later Imperial Stormtroopers but is an early, rougher version, symbolizing the Empire's shift. Hot Toys is offering not one but two versions of this trooper in the Collector Edition, which includes a detachable life support device, two blasters, interchangeable hands, and a display base. The special edition release will include a few extra accessories, like goggles in a soft goods poncho, to help them stand out on dirtier missions. Both figures are nicely sculpted with battle-damaged deco, and pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles. The Collector's Edition is $235, while the Special Edition is $270 with a June 2027 release date.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – TK Stormtrooper 1/6th Scale

"As the Galactic Republic gives way to the Galactic Empire in Star Wars: The Bad Batch™, a new generation of soldiers emerges to enforce the Emperor's will across the galaxy. Among the earliest iterations are the TK Stormtroopers — recruits trained to replace the fading clone army. Their distinctive white armor, inspired by early Imperial design, represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of the Empire's formidable forces."

"Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale TK Stormtrooper™ Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly crafted TK Stormtrooper helmeted head with realistic weathering effects. The costume features a newly crafted set of white and weathered TK Stormtrooper armor, a fabric undersuit, a utility belt, and a pair of boots — all authentically recreated to capture the worn, early-era aesthetic seen in The Bad Batch."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!