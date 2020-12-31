Hot Toys Starts 2021 With Reissue of Iron Man 2 Mark V Figure

Hot Toys is starting off the New Year right with the reissue of their Iron Man Mark V figure. This Iron Man 2 character was back once again from his original release back in 2011. Ten years later, this beloved red and silver suit is back and ready for round 2. This suitcase armor is backed with diecast material, articulation, and LED functionality. The reissued Hot Toys figure comes with a Tony Stark head sculpt, Mark V suitcase, Whiplash arc reactor, and interchangeable hands. Iron Man will even have LED functionality with lights in his head, arms, shoulders, and arms. If you missed out on this figure for the first time, then this is one you will not want to miss out on.

It is crazy that Hot Toys is reissuing the Iron Man Mark V figure after 10 years. This is great for long time Hot Toys collectors who have not wanted to pay third-parties for the Mark V. This is an amazingly detailed, articulated, and detailed figure that will be great in any Marvel fans collection. The articulated armor parts are pretty unique, and with that and the colors, the Mark V suit will stand out in any display. Pre-orders and release date information are not known just yet but it should be live later today or tomorrow here.

"To welcome the arrival of New Year, Hot Toys is pleased to reissue the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark V Collectible Figure for fans who had missed its first release! Inspired by the signature appearance of Iron Man Mark V in Iron Man 2, the truly detailed "Suitcase Armor" figure in diecast has articulated armor pieces and highly poseable structure to recreate the fancy scenes."

"Finely crafted based on Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Iron Man 2, the over 32cm tall diecast figure features a Tony Stark head sculpt and an interchangeable helmeted head with LED-light up function; sophisticated Iron Man armor design in precise proportion, comes with articulated flaps and extended range of articulations; skillfully painted in red and silver coloring with a metallic appearance; LED light-up function design on eyes, arc reactor, and arms; specially applied battle damage effects on additional interchangeable parts including LED light-up left arm, chest armor, shoulder armors, and hands; also highly-accurate accessories such as Mark V suitcase, Whiplash arc reactor and figure base."