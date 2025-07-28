Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Howl at the Moon with Magic: The Gathering x Marvel Legends Man-Wolf

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Marvel Legends collectibles are coming like more Spider-Man x Magic collabs

Article Summary Marvel Legends unveils a new Man-Wolf figure inspired by the Magic: The Gathering crossover set.

Exclusive Hasbro Pulse set includes two unique Magic: The Gathering cards featuring John Jameson and Man-Wolf.

Additional Magic x Marvel figures include Iron Spider (Mary Jane), Anti-Venom, and Battle Damaged Spider-Man.

Each highly articulated figure comes with themed accessories and launches August 1 for $39.99 each.

Man-Wolf is the monstrous alter ego of John Jameson, the son of Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson. He first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #124 (1973) and became Man-Wolf after discovering a mysterious gemstone on the Moon called the Godstone. The gem transforms him into a savage wolf-like creature under the moonlight, and after a few battles with Spider-Man, he would go on to explore the cosmos hunting for adventure. Now, Hasbro is bringing him to Magic: The Gathering with a new Marvel Legends set to prepare for the new Magic x Spider-Man collaboration.

This new bundle features a brand new Man-Wolf Marvel Legends figure that captures his time as a cosmic warrior with a sword and bow & arrow. To make things better, this set will come with not one but two exclusive Magic cards: the Gathering cards with Colonel John Jameson and Man-Wolf, which will only be found in this set. Three more figures are being offered with Magic cards, as well with Iron Spider (Mary Jane), Anti-Venom, and Battle Damaged Spider-Man. Pre-orders are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST on August 1 for $39.99 each.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering – Anti-Venom

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Magic: The Gathering Man-Wolf figure and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, the collectible 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, the sacred sword of Stargod, bow, loose arrow, and quiver of arrows; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man card to expand your spider-collection. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

