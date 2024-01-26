Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt, Universal Monsters

Howl at the Moon with NECA's New TMNT x Universal Monsters Figure

Raphael embraces the full moon as NECA debuts their latest TMNT crossover figure featuring the full power of deadly The Wolfman

A new collaboration figure between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Universal Monsters has arrived from NECA. Get ready to howl at the moon as Raphael becomes The Wolfman with a band new fully sculpted TMNT Ultimate release. This marks the second Universal Monsters Raphael figure to arrive, with Frankenstein kicking off this crossover series. This TMNT x Wolfman will sand at 7" tall and will feature two swappable heads, two sets of interchangeable hands, and a bear trap accessory. A lot of detail was put into this figure, combining elements from both worlds, including a hairy shell, a red bandana, and some slick bone sais. Build a monstrous team of turtle monsters with NECA once again, and Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimate Raphael as Wolfman is $42.99. A full moon rises in February 2024 for this release, and pre-orders are already online. Be on the lookout for more TMNT monsters with Leo as The Creature from the Black Lagoon, Donatello as The Invisible Man and more!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael as The Wolfman

"Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimate Raphael as The Wolfman 7-Inch Scale Figure: The next release in NECA's Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure line is Raphael as the Wolf Man! This continuing line pays tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror."

"This 7-inch scale action figure reimagines Raphael as the tragically doomed Wolf Man, and he's packed with accessories. This fully articulated figure includes 2x sais that fit into his belt (one of which is styled after the movie's wolf head cane), 2x interchangeable heads, swappable hands, and animal trap. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring an all-new illustration by Daniel Horne."

