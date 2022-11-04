I Am Groot Comes to Hot Toys with New Deluxe Marvel Figure

Hot Toys has dropped a new Marvel Studios collectible from the recent series of shorts, I Am Groot. Groot comes right off the screen of Disney+ with his special 1:1 replica of the Guardians of the Galaxy member. Groot comes in at roughly 10″ tall and is packed with detail as well as a variety of swappable parts. This I Am Groot figure will include three interchangeable faces as well as a variety of swappable hands. Some specific episode-themed accessories are also included, like leafy suits, relaxing cucumber for his eyes, and his lovely explosive drawing. Hot Toys even has a deluxe version that includes an articulated Iuwa Groot figure and his adorable set of removable pajamas. Groot fans will not want to miss out on owning this adorable figure, and he is set for a 2024 release. Pre-orders are live here for $219 and $275, depending on which version, and he can be found here.

Marvel Studios I Am Groot Comes to Hot Toys

"WE ARE GROOT! The tree-mendous hero from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy stepped away from his dynamic crew and went on unexpected comics adventures in the I Am Groot action series. After he took his first baby step out of the plant pot, Groot had a dance off battle with a shapeshifting alien then trimmed himself into different bushy styles when he branched out after relaxing mud baths."

"Skillfully crafted based on Groot's appearance in the series, this 26cm tall Groot figure features three interchangeable face sculpts with laughing, smiling and furious expressions; sculpted tree texture on the specialized body. Clumps of greenery giving Groot alternate looks from leafy hairdos, body, to impressive bushy mustache and biceps. Also the must-have accessories include cucumber slices for relaxation and Groot's drawing of the Guardians of the Galaxy family."

"The Deluxe Version of this Marvel action figure is giving fans more groot stuffs too. Exclusively features a wearable fabric pajama with cute woven patterns, and the shapeshifter Iwua from the dancing scene in translucent color with articulated joints at neck and arms."