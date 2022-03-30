Icon Heroes Debuts New Transformers Optimus Prime Statue and More!

Icon Heroes is at it again as they step into the past and bring out another classic 80s franchise. Transformers make their return with a brand new set of collectibles heading our way with specialized bookends as well as a new line of Action Statues. Optimus Prime kicks off this new line of Icon Heroes Transformers statues with some highly detailed, hand-painted, and individually numbered pieces. Each statue will come with a Certificate of Authenticity that just adds that extra limited edition factor. Optimus Prime stands at 12 inches tall on an Autobot faction base and is popping with color and fun sculpt. The classic G1 inspired design returns, and I can expect Icon Heroes has plenty more Transformers designs on the way, with hopefully Bumblebee, Starscream, and Megatron coming next.

The Transformers fun does not in there either as the iconic Autobot and Deception logos are getting turned into bookends. Whether you need to display your comics, graphic novels, DVDs, or even VHS tapes, these bookends have you covered. Blasting with color and classic designs, these collectibles will really shine on any shelf in your home or office. Collectors can find all of the upcoming Transformers Icon Heroes collectibles at the beginning of 2023 with pre-order live for the Optimus Prime statue coming in at $125 here, and the books ends for $70 each with the Autobot logo here and the Deception logo here. Rollout!

"Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Optimus Prime Action Statue! In a heroic pose atop an Autobot faction base, this jumbo polystone action statue stands over 12 inches tall featuring a moving head action. Each action statue is individually numbered, hand painted, and includes a Certificate of Authenticity."

Material: Polystone

Dimensions: 12.0" H x 7.8" W

Approx. Weight: 3.0 lbs

Ships to the U.S. and Canada

"Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Autobot Faction Bookend! Featuring the heroic Autobot logo, this polystone bookend measures approximately 6.2" H x 6.3" W x 2.9" D. Split them apart to hold and display your books, Blu-Ray Discs, DVDs, and more! Till all are one. * Books not included."

Material: Polystone

Dimension: 6.2" H x 6.3" W x 2.9" D

Approx. Weight: 6.0 lbs

"Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Decepticon Faction Bookend! Featuring the evil Decepticon logo, this polystone bookend measures approximately 6.2" H x 5.8" W x 2.9" D. Split them apart to hold and display your books, Blu-Ray Discs, DVDs, and more! * Books not included."

Material: Polystone

Dimension: 6.2" H x 5.8" W x 2.9" D

Approx. Weight: 6.0 lbs