Indiana Jones Arrives at Gentle Giant with New Limited Edition Statues Diamond Select Toys is joining in on the adventures of Indiana Jone as they debut an impressive selection of new collectibles

Indiana Jones is back with a new film arriving in June, the Dial of Destiny, and a new toy line from Hasbro with the Adventure Series. Indy's fun is not stopping there, as it looks like Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd. are joining in on the fun. A nice selection of new collectibles is on the way, starting with the Legends in 3D 1/2 Bust featuring Indy from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. Standing at 10" tall, this statue is limited to only 1,000 pieces and captures the archeologist on a pedestal with his whip and a snake. That is not all as 3,000 pieces as an Indiana Jones Premier Collection Treasures 1/7 Scale Statue is also coming. This statue is 11" tall and allows fans to swap out artifacts in his hand from all three films will, the Golden Idol, Sankara Stone, and Holy Grail. Both of these pieces are incredible, are beautifully crafted, and are both priced at $200. Pre-orders are live here for the Indy bust and here for the Treasure Premier statue, and each is set of a Q4 2023 release.

Your Favorite Archeologist Has Arrived at Gentle Giant Ltd.

"Indiana Jones Premier Collection Treasures 1/7 Scale Statue – It belongs in a museum! The saga of Indiana Jones is captured in this approximately 11-inch tall resin sculpture of the archaeologist-adventurer. With a whip in one hand, and three different display options for the second hand — golden idol, Sankara stone and Holy Grail — this 1/7 scale statue is the ultimate tribute to the hero of civilizations past and present. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $200.00."

"Indiana Jones Legends in 3D Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones 1/2 Scale Bust – Call him Doctor Jones! Dr. Henry Jones, Jr. wears his iconic hat and leather jacket in this 1/2 scale resin bust. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall atop a golden pillar with a coiled whip at its base, this detailed portrait is limited to only 1000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $200.00."