Infinity Studios Unveils Black Suit Superman Life-Size Replica Bust Collectors can now bring home their very own life-size Superman as Infinity Studios reveals their latest life-size replica bust

Superman comes to life as Infinity Studio has united with Penguin Toys once again for a new life-size statue. Coming right off the screen of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Superman is back and donning his iconic black suit. This life-size bust will put Henry Cavill right in your house with impressive realistic silicone sculpt. Supes black suit will be made of rubber and is specially tailored as it was right from the film. Superman will have some swappable eyes allowing collectors to display him with heat vision, light-up eyes, or normal prosthetic eyes. This entire sculpt is a work of art and will be a truly incredible statue for any Superman super-fan. To bring home something like this, you will need a superpower of your own, as it comes with a $4,500 price tag. Black Suit Superman Life-Size Bust from Infinity Studio x Penguin Toys is up for pre-order right here. He is set to arrive in June 2024, and payment plans are offered, so take advantage.

Superman Unleashes His Rage with Infinity Studios

"Infinity Studio has once again collaborated with Penguin Toys, and bring Superman with his black suit that appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League to real life with their proud silicone life-size busts! This time, Infinity Studio has brought new technological breakthroughs for silicone statues, they gave the 1:1 silicone portrait a more vivid and natural expression, Superman's eyes have light-up functions inside, and can be switched between the normal prosthetic eye and the illuminated mode, restoring his iconic heat vision ability!"

"Meanwhile, the Superman's suit is also made of rubber material, the suit is specially tailored to fit his body muscles, and achieved first-ever texture restoration effect. The base design is inspired by the art style of the Kryptonian spaceship in the movie, with Superman's iconic "S" logo in the front and the movie's shield logo in the back. Also, the activation button of the lighting effect is designed into the shape of Kryptonian ship's key in the movie with accuracy, made of metal and can be removed as a separate part. We hope this Superman 1:1 life-size bust will surprise collectors like never before and become their ultimate collection piece!"