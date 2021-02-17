Batman and His Hellbat Suit Goes Gold With McFarlane Toys

Batman is his Hellbat Suit was one of the first figures to release from McFarlane Toys for their new DC Multiverse line. This and Unchained Superman were two of the hottest figures at the time, with them selling out fast. The Multiverse has gotten bigger since then, and McFarlane Toys is starting to re-release some of their hit figures but with a new gold finish. Batman Hellbat Suit is the first in the new Golden Series that will as a new golden touch to your growing DC Comics collection. The figure is the same as the previous one with the extendable wings, amazing articulation, and beautiful design.

This figure does add that new golden paint deco that will make this Batman really stand out in any collection. It will be a great figure to also be a companion piece for the previous Hellbat DC Multiverse figure. The figure will be priced between $19.99 and $24.99 depending on the retailer, and it is set to release in April. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here, and be on the lookout for other golden DC Multiverse figures like Dark Nights Red Death (Reverse Flash).

"BATMAN: HELLBAT SUIT Brand: DC Multiverse Genre: Comics Genre: Military Product Type: Action Figure Series: In Stores Now After losing his son Damian—a.k.a. Robin—Batman eventually found temporary peace, until Damian's body was stolen and taken to the fiery planet of Apokolips. Determined to bring Damian back to life, Batman dons the experimental Hellbat suit (forged by the other members of the Justice League) and ventures to the hellscape of Apokolips to take on the virtually indestructible ruler Darkseid!"

Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman Hellbat Suit figure is based on the DC Comic Batman and Robin

Included collectible art card with Batman Hellbat Suit artwork on the front, and character biography on the back